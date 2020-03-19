Nucor guides Q1 earnings above consensus

Nucor (NUE +7% ) opens higher after guiding for Q1 earnings of $0.95-$1.00/share, above Q4's $0.35 EPS and analyst consensus estimate of $0.87, and saying order rates, backlogs and utilization rates at its steel mills have remained strong well into March.

Nucor expects Q1 earnings in its steel mills segment to increase from Q4 due to increased average selling prices, primarily at its sheet, bar and plate mills, and expected higher volumes, while profitability in the steel products segment likely will decrease due to normal seasonality.

The company says effects of the coronavirus on supply chains and operations has been minimal, but more severe impacts are probable.