Wolverine World Wide pulls back FY2020 outlook

Wolverine World Wide (WWW +2.3% ) is withdrawing its FY2020 guidance issued on February 25, 2020, due to the potential impact of COVID-19.

The Company’s supply chain is currently operating at near full capacity and its logistics operations and distribution centers are currently at full strength, global e-commerce business is fully operational and ready to serve customers.

The Company has temporarily closed ~90 retail stores through at least March 27, 2020, representing less than $100M of annual revenue.

The Company plans to provide more information during its Q1 earnings call.