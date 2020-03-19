White House reconsiders new 50-, 25-year bonds to fund stimulus - Bloomberg

The Trump administration is revisiting the idea of issuing ultra-long bonds as it considers how to finance a $1.3T fiscal stimulus plan, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

President Trump's advisers are looking at issuing 50-year and 25-year bond, among other options, as they figure out how to finance additional government debt that would be the lowest cost to taxpayers, the people said.

The yield curve initially steepened on the report. 2-year Treasury yield is now at 0.49% and 10-year at 1.11%.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow likes the idea, according to one of the people. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was initially skeptical, now appears more willing to accept the idea, the people said.

On Wednesday, Mnuchin told Fox Business that he concluded in January that there wouldn't be enough demand for ultra-long bonds, but now "we're going to take advantage of low interest rates."

"With the risk of negative rates out along the curve, the issuance of 50 year debt is a good idea," RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas says.

