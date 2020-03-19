California's largest oil refinery cutting production - Reuters

Marathon Petroleum's (MPC +1.8% ) Los Angeles oil refinery, the largest in California, has begun cutting production as the push to end the spread of the coronavirus dampens demand for motor fuels in the L.A. metro area, Reuters reports.

The 363K bbl/day refinery was the first U.S. refinery to report a coronavirus infection, as an employee tested positive and went into quarantine on March 11 along with those who worked nearby.

Marathon told California environmental regulators yesterday it was utilizing the safety flare system at the refinery, indicating a change in the level of production, after maintaining regular output in the week after the worker went into quarantine.