Cowen slashes TransDigm PT in half

TransDigm (TDG +11.9% ) was once named "Best Idea for 2020" by Cowen, but that might not be the case any longer.

Analyst Gautam Khanna has dropped his PT on the stock (Outperform) to $320 from $655, given that half of its earnings are from the commercial aircraft aftermarket and the firm is leveraged.

"Strong ESL integration traction, robust underlying demand, pricing power, recharging balance sheet flexibility, and low relative valuation keep us bullish on TDG," Khanna had said in December.

