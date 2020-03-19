Energy Focus +5% post Q4 revenue beat

Energy Focus (EFOI +5.6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 13.2% Y/Y to $3.51M, with Commercial products sale of $2.03M (+70.2% Y/Y); and Military maritime products sale of $1.5M (-22% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 2,650 bps to 27.1%.

Operating loss reduced to $1.12M, compared to $2.97M a year ago.

SG&A expenses were $1.93M (-11.6% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 54.5% down by 1,535 bps.

Adj. EBITDA was negative $1.13M, compared to negative $2.48M a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $295k, compared to $2.95M a year ago.

Company projects 1Q20 sales in the range of $3.5M to $3.6M.

