Mortgage rates jump amid refinance demand surge

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.65%, up 29 basis points from 3.36% from the prior week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.28% a year ago.

“Mortgage rates rose again this week as lenders increased prices to help manage skyrocketing refinance demand. This is expected to be a short-term phenomenon as lenders work through their backlog,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

15-year FRM averages 3.06% vs. 2.77% in the prior week and 3.71% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage average 3.11% vs. 3.01% a week earlier and 3.84% a year ago.

Even with the jump in mortgage rates and the uncertain economic outlook due to the coronavirus, homebuilders shares are on the rise after several days of sliding.

iShares Dow Jones US Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rises 3.5%; by name: D.R. Horton (DHI +6.4% ), PulteGroup (PHM +5% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +2% ), Lennar (LEN +6.6% ), TRI Pointe Group (TPH +4.4% ).

