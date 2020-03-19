SunTrust cuts price target for Targa Resources to $15, with Buy rating

SunTrust lowers Targa Resources's (TRGP +32.9% ) price target to $15 from $46, though keeps a Buy rating

The analyst Tristan Richardson says that the reduction is an attempt to capture the downside to volumes in 2021 and expects a substantial cut to the dividend to support leverage during the downcycle.

In longer term, Richardson remains positive on Targa's growth profile and position to capture value through its "integrated asset footprint linking associated gas and NGL supply growth to Gulf Coast"

Both Quant and Sell Side rating stands at Neutral, while SA Authors rating is Bearish