Macau looks to begin slow recovery

Macau authorities say 80% of casino gaming tables are back up and running in.

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau says it will monitor casinos 24/7 to ensure disease control measures are fully enforced.

Of course, the big issue ahead is tourism from Mainland China and from abroad with the coronavirus outbreak still growing globally. Analysts forecast another dismal month for Macau gross gaming revenue in March before a partial recovery in April. Share prices could start creeping back up after the coronavirus outbreak peaks in Europe and U.S. to set a bottom on expectations.