Equinor, Husky to delay Bay du Nord project off Canada

Equinor (EQNR +4.2% ) and Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +13% ) say they will postpone the Bay du Nord project offshore Canada due to falling oil prices.

Equinor previously had expected to start production in 2025 at the project, which has estimated reserves of 300M barrels.

The company has made no changes to schedules of other projects, including the second phase of its Johan Svedrup development in the North Sea and the Arctic Johan Castberg project; both projects are expected to start in 2022, according to previously announced schedules.