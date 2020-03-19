BioHiTech completes $1.5M financing round

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) has completed a $1.5M Series F preferred financing that's convertible into common stock at a fixed price of $2.10 per share.

As part of the financing, the company issued to the investors a total of 178,597 warrants to purchase common stock at $2.30 per share.

"The completion of this equity infusion helps position BioHiTech to gear up production of its Revolution Series Digesters to fulfill its current book of orders," said CEO Frank Celli.