Intercept Pharma up 10% on ICER report on cost-effectiveness of OCA in NASH

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT +9.5% ) is up on below-average volume in response to a draft report from the non-profit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) that is supposedly supportive of the cost-effectiveness of obeticholic acid (OCA) for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The Conclusions section (page 56), however, states: OCA appears to improve outcomes in people with NASH with fibrosis. At a placeholder price of $80,000 per year (emphasis mine), OCA is not cost-effective at traditional cost-effectiveness thresholds. Treating patients with F3 fibrosis without a prior history of CV events may be the population with the highest chance of showing value to the health care system at the placeholder price.

ICER published its report on the clinical effectiveness and value of OCA in NASH in July 2016.