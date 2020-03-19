Plenty of Fish taps Meet Group for live-streamed dating

Dating app Plenty of Fish (MTCH -3.9% ) is responding to outbreak pressures on in-person dating with a partnership providing a free live-streaming feature.

The offering, via a team-up with Meet Group (MEET +2.3% ), is designed to get singles to "date from a distance."

The company is prioritizing app users in U.S. areas most hit by coronavirus so far (including New York, Washington and California) with availability today; next week it expects to roll the feature out to more than 80% of the U.S., and to global app users by the end of April.