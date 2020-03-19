Bank of England trims rates, promises QE

The Bank of England cuts its bank rate by 15 basis points to 0.1% and will increase its balance sheet in response to the economic shock caused by measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The British pound gains 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

At a special meeting on Thursday, the central bank's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to cut the rate and to increase its holdings of U.K. government bonds and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bonds by £200B ($234B) to a total of £645B, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.

The committee also voted unanimously that the Bank of England should enlarge the Term Funding scheme with additional incentives for small- and medium-sized enterprises (TFSME), financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.

The next regularly scheduled MPC meeting will end on March 25.

