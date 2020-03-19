Lake Street positive on Sturm, Ruger

Lake Street starts off coverage on Sturm, Ruger (RGR -0.3% ) with a Buy rating.

"We view Ruger as a best in class designer and manufacturer of firearms. The business is managed conservatively but remains dedicated to its long-standing philosophy; create innovative, safe products for hunters, shooters, and consumers concerned with personal defense. We like the stable cash flow, conservative balance sheet and opportunity to invest in a potentially rejuvenated firearms industry."

The firm's price target of $58 reps 27% upside potential for shares.