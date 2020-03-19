Corporate bond deals worth keeping an eye on

With plenty of talk about the corporate bond market seizing up (or at least spreads blowing out), and the Fed's attempt to keep the gears turning, a number of sizable players are in the market today selling paper.

Among them, MetLife (NYSE:MET) with a 10-year issue is expected to price about 350 basis points above the benchmark.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is looking to sell notes ranging from 5-year all the way to 30-years, with pricing seen in the +285-300 range.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) is looking to sell similar maturity paper, with pricing seen in the +350-370 range.

Also in the market are Citigroup (NYSE:C) with a 20-year deal expected to price at +350 basis points, and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) with a 30-year deal seen pricing at +375.