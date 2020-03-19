U.S. oil companies race to restructure debt - FT

Whiting Petroleum (WLL +4.3% ) and Antero Resources (AR -16.3% ) are among companies that have begun exploring restructuring options and sounding out potential advisers, Financial Times reports.

California Resources (CRC +10.7% ) and Gulfport Energy (GPOR +15.4% ) both have hired Perella Weinberg to help restructure their debt, according to the report.

Whiting earlier this week cut 2020 capex by 30% to preserve liquidity as it considers how to deal with $2.9B of debt; it has a $770M bond maturing next year that now trades at $0.24 on the dollar.

Antero's bonds maturing in 2021 and 2022 have held up better but a $750M bond maturing in 2023 has dropped to $0.32 on the dollar; the company has a $6.6B debt pile.

California Resources this week terminated a complex exchange with noteholders that would have relieved it of $895M in debt and interest obligations, citing developments in the commodity and financial markets; one of its bonds maturing in 2022 traded yesterday as low as $0.04 on the dollar.