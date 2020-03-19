Tesla rallies with the lights still on in Fremont

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is back over $400 after racking up a morning gain of 13.05% .

The EV automaker has essential employees reporting to work today at its Bay Area locations if they are feeling well. It's still unclear if any cars are being produced amid the shelter at home order from the county. Tesla is in the same position as the rest of the corporate world in not knowing with any certainty how long the partial/full shutdown will last.

Earlier today, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Tesla to $460 from $480 and dropped its 2020 deliveries forecast on TSLA to 420K, although it kept a constructive long-term view.

MS analyst Adam Jonas: "The business opportunity has not fundamentally changed, and the current bull-bear skew is consistent with an Equal-weight rating. Tesla is the undisputed global market leader in battery electric vehicles today in terms of both technology and scale. With regards to the longer-term EV market opportunity and strategic position of Tesla, we believe little has changed in our minds and in our long-term forecasts. This is important. EV sales growth trajectory should be rapid and exponential."