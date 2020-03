Thinly traded nano cap NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY +246.1% ) rockets north on a whopping 39x surge in volume in apparent response its offering of KN95 masks at $6.00 each ($59.99/10-pack) or $4.40 ($219.99/50-pack). Depending on the size of its inventory, business should be brisk.

There is a disclaimer at the bottom of the online ad stating that the masks are meant for everyday use and not intended for a sterile medical setting and they are not meant to protect from any specific disease.