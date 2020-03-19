Caesars, Penn lead casino sector higher

U.S. casino stocks are moving higher on the belief that a government financial aid package of some sorts will be worked out and with some analysts recommending that investors nibble on the sector after the bruising sell-off.

Notable gainers include Caesars Entertainment (CZR +33% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN +59.6% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +30% ), Eldorado Resorts (ERI +26.9% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +20.3% ), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH +11% ), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +13.8% ), Marriott Vacations (VAC +13.5% ) and Monarch Casino & Resorts (MCRI +10.6% ).