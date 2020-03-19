Caesars, Penn lead casino sector higher

U.S. casino stocks are moving higher on the belief that a government financial aid package of some sorts will be worked out and with some analysts recommending that investors nibble on the sector after the bruising sell-off.
Notable gainers include Caesars Entertainment (CZR +33%), Penn National Gaming (PENN +59.6%), Boyd Gaming (BYD +30%), Eldorado Resorts (ERI +26.9%), MGM Resorts (MGM +20.3%), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH +11%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +13.8%), Marriott Vacations (VAC +13.5%) and Monarch Casino & Resorts (MCRI +10.6%).