Lenders scramble in face of impending credit crunch - WSJ

Lenders and credit-reporting firms are trying to work out what they might do to help consumers in what may be the biggest credit crunch since the Great Depression, the Wall Street Journal reports.

They have yet to report a surge in missed payments, but the impact could be massive. And if laid-off workers miss payments on mortgages, credit cards and other loans, they could lose homes and autos and their credit scores could be damaged for years to come.

Some lenders have already announced programs. JPMorgan Chase (JPM +3.3% ) is delaying due dates for some borrowers on cards, mortgages, and auto loans. Citigroup (C +6.6% ) is increasing spending limits for some cardholders on a case-by-case basis, including those with rising out-of pocket medical costs.

Goldman is allowing borrowers who have personal loans from its consumer bank, Marcus, to sign up to delay their payments for a month. That, though, isn't likely to help those who lose their jobs in industries that have almost entirely shut down and can't quickly find another job.

Most lenders haven't yet said if they'll avoid reporting missed payments to credit-reporting firms as the virus spreads. And currently, the credit-reporting companies plan to continue including missed payment information they receive on credit reports.

Discover Financial (DFS -1.3% ), though, said it won't report missed payments to credit-reporting firms for some borrowers for at least two months.

As for mortgages, government officials have been in talks with mortgage companies about how they can help consumers, the WSJ reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mortgage companies do offer forbearance plans in certain cases, in which borrowers can temporarily stop making mortgage payments and make them up later.

Fannie and Freddie said yesterday that they'll expand forbearance options so that borrowers affected by Covid-19 can ask to pause payments. The two GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration will also suspend foreclosures for 60 days. But that's only for federally-backed mortgages.

The mortgage industry is suggesting a liquidity facility that would allow servicers to bridge the gap between borrowers who aren't making payments and mortgage investors who still expect to be paid. said Bob Broeksmit, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

