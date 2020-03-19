Crude oil bounces but analysts expect further declines

U.S. crude oil (CL1:COM) climbs to its highs of the day, with April WTI +18.3% at $24.11/bbl while May Brent +7.4% at $26.72/bbl after both benchmarks plunged to multi-year lows yesterday, but analysts see today's gains as only temporary.

Jefferies says 4M bbl/day could flood the markets starting next month, potentially pushing down crude oil prices into the teens, adding that "unless somebody intervenes, no oil producer benefits from the current environment."

Rystad Energy says the negative impact on oil demand from the coronavirus could hit 10M bbl/day in the coming weeks, and Morgan Stanley cites real time data showing traffic congestion has fallen 50%-60% Y/Y in many major cities across the globe.

The U.S. Department of Energy says it will buy 30M barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as an initial step to fulfill Pres. Trump's directive to fill the reserve to help domestic crude producers.

Several oil names are bouncing off big recent losses: PAA +52.7% , EPD +17.7% , DVN +16.1% , ET +14.3% , NBL +12.5% , CXO +12.2% , MRO +10.3% , PXD +9.8% , EOG +9.2% , COP +8.5% , KMI +8.5% , HES +7.8% , XOM +4.2% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, BGR, DWT, BNO, GUSH, ERX, SCO, DRIP, FENY, DBO, ERY, FIF, DIG, OILU, NDP, DTO, IYE, USL, DUG, OILD, IEO, USOI, WTIU, CRAK