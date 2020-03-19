Total enters floating offshore wind with stake in U.K. project

Total (TOT +0.9% ) agrees to acquire 80% of the Erebus floating wind project in the Celtic Sea offshore Wales from renewable energy developer Simply Blue Energy.

Total, which does not disclose the value of the deal, has said it plans to invest as much as $2B annually to expand its footprint in renewable energy.

The company says the 96 MW capacity pioneer floating offshore project will be installed in an area with water depth of 70 meters.

While offshore wind so far has mainly developed in shallow water depths based on fixed bottom technology, floating wind offshore is set for strong growth in the years to come, Total says.