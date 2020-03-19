TJX closes stores, loads up on cash

TJX Companies (TJX -3.5% ) releases an update on its response to the coronavirus outbreak

The retailer is closing all of its stores in the U.S, Canada, Europe and Australia for two weeks. In certain regions, including Germany, Poland, Austria, Ireland, and the Netherlands, and a number of U.S. and Canadian locations, the company had previously closed stores.

TJX is also closing its online businesses tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com. Distribution centers and offices will also be closed. Employees will be paid for two weeks during the closures.

TJX is looking to strengthen its balance sheet during the store closing period by drawing down $1B from its revolving credit facilities, suspending its share repurchase program,evaluating its dividend program, reviewing all operating expenses and reducing capital expenditures.

TJX is withdrawing its Q1 and FY21 guidance due to the uncertainty.

Source: Press Release