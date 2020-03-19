Copper hits four-year low as investors opt for safety of cash

Copper prices plunge to the lowest levels in four years, down as much as 8% to $4,371/metric ton in Asia trading amid forecasts that the coronavirus will cause huge damage to global industrial production.

The copper price (HG1:COM) later recovered to trade at $4,713/mt, still down 16% this week after sliding 8% yesterday for its biggest one-day percentage decline in more than a decade.

"The Chinese decided to throw in the towel today," Marex Spectron's Anna Stablum tells the Financial Times, pointing to the Shanghai Futures Exchange, where the copper price opened with the biggest fall permitted under trading rules.

J.P. Morgan expects worldwide demand to drop by more than 10% Y/Y in February and March, and Goldman Sachs sees the copper supply outstripping demand by 260K mt, reversing its previous forecast for demand to outstrip supply by 140K mt.

This week's selloff comes despite mining in Peru, responsible for 12% of global copper supply, coming nearly to a halt after the government declared a state of emergency.

Top copper producers trade mixed following big recent losses: TECK +14.7 %, FCX +13.4% , BHP +3.9% , VALE -2.1% , RIO -0.8% , SCCO -0.6% .

Other relevant stocks include OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC