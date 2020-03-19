Macquarie picks up PayPal with 'high-conviction' outperform rating

Macquarie analyst Dan Dolev starts coverage of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) with a "high-conviction" Outperform rating as he sees the payment provider's usage trends improving more than mobile wallet usage trends.

He cites Macquarie's e-commerce survey of 300 people; “With top network density, our e-comm checkout survey shows better usage trends vs. Apple, Google Pay, a $110 trillion TAM & global reach, he wrote in a note to clients.

Though the survey showed older millennials (30-to-44-year-olds) engaged more with PayPal than younger millennials, Dolev says Venmo and the recent Honey acquisition could help change that.

"When the virus dust settles, long-term growth potential will be back in fashion," he wrote.

Dolev's Outperform rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral and is in line with the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (24 Very Bullish, 11 Bullish, 6 Neutral).