Forbidding buybacks and taking equity stakes sound good - Trump

Asked at a news conference about the possibility of forbidding buybacks as a condition of corporate bailouts, President Trump says he's "okay" with it.

Full quote: "It takes many many people in this case to tango, but as far as I’m concerned conditions like that would be okay with me."

Airlines are looking for more than $50B in aid. The four largest U.S. players - Delta (NYSE:DAL), American (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest (NYSE:LUV), and United (NASDAQ:UAL) - together repurchased about $39B in stock over the past five years.

The president also says he would support the government taking equity stakes in certain companies.