Momo +4.6% after Q4 net income jumps 43%

Premarket gains for Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are holding up today, +4.6% after the company topped expectations with its Q4 earnings, with strong gains on the top line from value-added services.

Overall revenues rose 22% to 4.69B yuan (about $673.4M).

Costs and expenses rose about 12% (14% on a non-GAAP basis).

Operating income (non-GAAP) jumped to 1.46B yuan (about $209.1M) from 1.03B yuan. And net income jumped to $1.25B yuan ($179.4M), a 43% increase.

Revenue by segment: Live video services, 3.38B yuan (up 14%); Value-added services, 1.19B yuan (up 65%); Mobile marketing, 93M yuan (down 24%); Mobile games, 14.4M yuan (down 43%).

It has also declared a special cash dividend of $0.76 per ADS, which comes to $161M in aggregate, to be paid with surplus cash.

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenues of 3.45B-3.55B yuan - a decrease of 4.6%-7.3%, accounting for "potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak."

