Profit-taking pressures Moderna after Hahn comments on vaccine timeline

Moderna (MRNA -15.9% ) slumps on more than double normal volume on the heels of comments today from FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn (during the Coronavirus Task Force briefing) that approval of a COVID-19 vaccine is at least a year away which is consistent with health authorities' expectations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Investors, many apparently optimistic of a shorter timeline, appear to be locking in profits from the recent, albeit volatile, rally.