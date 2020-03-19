SoftBank seeking $10B to shore up Vision Fund - Bloomberg

SoftBank (SFTBY -10.1% ) is hunting an additional $10B for its giant Vision Fund (the first one), in order to shore up portfolio companies battered by the coronavirus crisis, Bloomberg reports.

Outside investors might provide $5B of that, to be matched by SoftBank, according to the report. But the outside investment faces a challenge since key sovereign supporters from the Middle East have been battered by the oil price war.

As of Dec. 31, the Vision Fund has spent $80.5B of its $98.6B total - and some cash is being held back to pay back a coupon from its Saudi investment.