U.S. may intervene in Saudi-Russia oil standoff - WSJ

The Trump administration is considering a diplomatic intervention in the Saudi-Russia oil price war to get the Saudis to cut oil production in an effort to stabilize markets, WSJ reports.
The U.S. also is weighing possible sanctions against Russia, although the details are not known, according to the report.
The new strategy reportedly follows lobbying from U.S. oil companies asking the U.S. to ramp up its diplomatic intervention in the oil markets.
WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) extends today's strong gains, now +20.4% to $24.54/bbl.
