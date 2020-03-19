McConnell: Stimulus to include rapid cash for Main Street

An economic proposal in the Senate would provide direct payments to Americans and inject cash rapidly for Main Street businesses, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

via Bloomberg.

That backs up President Trump's assertion at the White House media briefing that "we will be helping small business."

During the briefing, Trump said, "we will be helping" the airline and cruise industries and "probably the hotel industry."

A third relief bill may not be the last, as Congress will have work to do, McConnell said.