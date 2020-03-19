Guess? more than doubles post-earnings

Guess (NYSE:GES) is swimming in the same seas at most of the rest of the retailing business, but the shorts got ahead of themselves.
The company reported a fiscal Q4 beat last night, but that's pretty irrelevant. As with everyone else, the company has no visibility for fiscal 2021. A few sell-siders do note a lack of liquidity concerns.
From the conference call (transcript here): "We believe that things will continue to get more challenging before they get better ... We are encouraged, however, by the renewed activity that we're seeing in China."
Shares are up 137% today to $9.30 after having fallen from about $23 one month ago.
