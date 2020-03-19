Guess? more than doubles post-earnings

Guess (NYSE:GES) is swimming in the same seas at most of the rest of the retailing business, but the shorts got ahead of themselves.

The company reported a fiscal Q4 beat last night, but that's pretty irrelevant. As with everyone else, the company has no visibility for fiscal 2021. A few sell-siders do note a lack of liquidity concerns.

From the conference call (transcript here): "We believe that things will continue to get more challenging before they get better ... We are encouraged, however, by the renewed activity that we're seeing in China."