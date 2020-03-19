Hill International to provide project management services in Cyprus

Hill International (HIL -12.2% ) has been awarded a contract by the Cyprus Tourism and Development Company Ltd., a company owned by Invel Real Estate and Prodea Investments.

The contract is to provide project management services in connection with the redevelopment of the iconic Landmark Nicosia hotel into a distinct mixed-use hospitality and lifestyle destination.

The development plan involves upgrading and modernizing the historic hotel and building a new mixed-use development of ~23,000 SM of gross floor area on an adjacent plot.