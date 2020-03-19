New bill would allow senators to vote remotely during a crisis

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) introduce a bill that would allow senators to vote and work remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic or other times of crisis.

If the resolution is approved, the majority and minority leaders would get joint authority to allow remote voting when CDC guidelines advise against convening the full Senate in the Capitol.

"We need to bring voting in the Senate into the 21st century so that our important work can continue even under extraordinary circumstances," Durbin said in a statement.