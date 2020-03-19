Coronavirus cases top 10K in U.S.

The latest tally of confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases per the CDC is 10,442 (7,038 prior) with 150 deaths (97 prior). On March 16, the totals were 3,774 and 69, respectively. The increases are being partially driven by the availability of testing.

Per Johns Hopkins Case Tracker: 229,390 cases worldwide (+22K from the day before) with 9,325 deaths (+1,077). China still leads with 81,155 cases (+53) and 3,249 deaths (+19) although some observers believe that authorities there are underreporting new cases.

Other hot spots: Italy: 35,713 cases (+4,207) with 2,978 deaths (+475); Spain: 13,910 (+3,485) and 803 deaths (+180).

