BT selling some Latin American operations to CIH

BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) will sell some of its domestic operations in Latin America to CIH Telecommunications Americas.

Those operations and infrastructure are spread across 16 countries.

But BT says it will retain a strong presence in the area, delivering networking, cloud and security services to customers across 21 countries.

BT and CIH have entered into wholesale and reseller agreements under which CIH will act as a regional channel for BT products and services.

Operations/assets in the transaction delivered revenue of £110M during fiscal 2018-19.