PNC Bank turns to drive-through mode amid Covid-19 pandemic

PNC Bank (PNC +8.7% ) will temporarily be operating in a primarily drive-through mode in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

About three quarters of PNC's current branch locations will remain open to service customers; the rest of PNC branches will be closed until further notice.

Appointments will be available for essential services that cannot be provided through drive-through, by telephone, through the ATM network or via mobile or online banking.

PNC said its will also work with those experiencing financial difficulty as a result of the outbreak.