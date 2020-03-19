Amazon asks customers to cooperate with DOJ probe

Amazon (AMZN +4.8% ) is asking customers to cooperate with a DOJ probe of third-party sellers on its platform, according to an email viewed by Reuters.

Key quote from the email: "We wanted to notify you directly about this matter in the event that you are contacted by the Department of Justice in connection with its investigation."

Amazon didn't specify the nature of the investigation.

Lawmakers recently asked the DOJ to investigate Amazon's third-party sellers for price gouging amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, AMZN said it had removed tens of thousands of third-party items with unfair pricing.