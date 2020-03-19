Taubman Centers temporarily closing most its U.S. shopping centers

Taubman Centers (TCO +1.8% ) will temporarily close all but two of its U.S. shopping centers in response to the spread of Covid-19.

The closures will be effective at the close of business on March 19 and will continue through March 29, or later if required by state or local government.

Tenants at Taubman's open-air, street-front retail centers — Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, MO; and International Market Place in Waikiki, HI — may continue to operate.

In some markets, restaurants or other tenants with exterior public entrances at enclosed malls may stay open at their discretion, as and to the extent permitted by law. Businesses with entrances inside of the mall will be closed.

The company operates three shopping center in Asia, two of which closed temporarily due to the spread of the virus. CityOn.Xi'an in Xi'an, China, closed for 34 days and reopened on Feb. 29. CityOn.Zhengzhou in Zhengzhou, Henan, China closed for 10 days and reopened on Feb. 27. Starfield Hanam in Hanam, South Korea, never closed due to the virus and remains in operation.