Boeing considering dividend cut, layoffs - WSJ

Boeing (BA -1.6% ) could be on track for its first close below $100 in seven years, despite today's bounce in the broader stock market, as the coronavirus crisis has erased nearly 70% of the stock's market cap and threatens the company's production.

WSJ reports Boeing is considering cutting its dividend and possibly laying off workers at its jetliner plants.

Airlines are deferring deliveries from this year after the near collapse in passenger traffic, and cancellations are on the rise, starving Boeing of new cash and draining liquidity in the form of deposit refunds; cargo planes, once a source of strength, also are under pressure.

Boeing is pushing for a $60B package to support it and the aerospace manufacturing sector, but some lawmakers are skeptical about aid due to the company's problems related to the 737 MAX.

Even without government support, it was forecast to end the year with as much as $45B in debt, according to S&P Global, which this week downgraded the company to two notches above junk status.