Netflix cutting Europe video quality to ease strain

Netflix (NFLX +8.4% ) will temporarily cut video quality in Europe, reducing its bit rates for the next 30 days.

That's a surgical approach intended to cut bandwidth 25% in response to European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who has called on streaming services to cut back quality to reduce strain on broadband networks amid widespread home Internet use during the COVID-19 crisis.

Netflix says its standard definition videos use about 1 GB of data per hour, while HD video uses about 3 GB/hour.