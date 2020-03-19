Apparel stocks bounce back from lows

A variety of apparel and footwear stocks are dramatically higher as investors react to green shoots of consumer activity in China.
Companies are also being given credit by analysts for their quick actions to shore up balance sheets for the rough stretch ahead.
Notable gainers include G-III Apparel (GIII +55.1%), Lululemon (LULU +13.6%), Capri Holdings (CPRI +24.1%), Vince Holdings (VNCE +20.6%), Caleres (CAL +24.9%), Steve Madden (SHOO +25.5%), Fossil (FOSL +19.8%), Nike (NKE +5.6%) and Skechers (SKX +3.4%), Designer Brands (DBI +58.7%), Genesco (GCO +35.2%), Nordstrom (JWN +9.8%), Kohl's (KSS +12.7%), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +4.3%), L Brands (LB +10.7%) and Gap (GPS +6.4%).