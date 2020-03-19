Tenaris to lay off more than 900 employees at U.S. facilities

Tenaris (TS +9.3% ) says it is cutting more than 900 employees from its U.S. workforce, citing the sharp decline in the price of oil and subsequent decrease in market activity.

Operations at the company's Koppel and Ambridge facilities in Pennsylvania will be suspended effective March 31, and the threading plant in Brookfield, Ohio, will be suspended as of April 17.

Tenaris also will implement employee reductions at its threading plant in Baytown, Tex., and at its Hickman, Ark., welded pipe plant, effective April 17.