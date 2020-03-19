Pembina's proposed Jordan Cove LNG export plant wins FERC approval

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Pembina Pipeline's (PBA +16.2% ) Jordan Cove LNG project in Oregon and the 230-mile Pacific Connector pipeline.

Jordan Cove, designed to produce ~1B cf/day of natural gas, would include five liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks and the pipeline capable of transporting as much as 1.2B cf/day of gas.

The approval may launch a battle with state regulators which have denied several key permits for the facility.

Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality last year denied the project's water quality certificate, the Department of State Lands in January rejected the company's extension request for the project's dredging permit, and the Department of Land Conservation and Development last month said the project would have significant adverse effects on state lands.