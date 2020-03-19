NTSB cites Tesla's Autopilot in fatal Model 3 crash

The National Transportation Board partially faulted a driver's on Tesla's (TSLA +23.2% ) Autopilot for a fatal crash in 2019 of a Model 3 in Delray Beach, Florida.

A truck driver's failure to yield and a Tesla driver's overreliance on the Autopilot driving system were cited by the agency as the likely cause for the crash, per Bloomberg.

"The Delray Beach investigation marks the third, fatal, vehicle crash we have investigated where a driver’s overreliance on Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ and the operational design of Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ have led to tragic consequences," stated NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt.