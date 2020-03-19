Carnival offers its cruise ships as temporary hospitals in a turn for industry

Carnival (NYSE:CCL), which just cut Capex and expenses due to the ongoing virus issues and cruise hiatus, extends offer to Governments and health authorities to use some ships as temporary hospitals.

Select ships from Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia are to be made available at a price that will cover "only the essential costs of the ship's operations while in port.''

Ships are estimated to be able to serve up 1,000 hospital rooms and be converted "quickly," with up to 7 intensive care units.

Other cruise lines like Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) have seen their shares pummeled after numerous cruises were quarantined amid the Covid-19 outbreak.