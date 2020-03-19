General Mills keeps up with demand

General Mills (GIS -6% ) noted on its earnings conference call yesterday that its supply chain is working effectively even with demand spiking.

GIS' demand outlook: "Our U.S. retail sales results for the week ended March 7 were up low double-digits, including Pet and we anticipate takeaway for the week ending March 14 will be many times higher across all channels. While we assume this short-term stock up demand will ebb in the coming months, our expectation is that overall at-home food demand will remain elevated in Q4 and the bulk of any unwind will happen in fiscal ‘21."

