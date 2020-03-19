Bitcoin catches bid

Hit harder or worse than all the rest of the risk assets over the past month, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is finally seeing some buying interest, gaining 17.2% to $6,163.

Some are noticing parts of the yield curve slipping into negative rate territory. Sounds like a decent excuse for the move, but - as with crude oil - Bitcoin's recent plunge demanded a sizable bounce at some point.

Other cryptos like Ether (ETH-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), and Litecoin (LTC-USD) are in the green today, but not faring nearly as well at Bitcion.