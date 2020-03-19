Siemens CEO Kaeser to be succeeded by Deputy CEO Busch

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +0.4% ) says President and CEO Joe Kaeser will not pursue an extension of his mandate, and will be proposed as Chairman of Siemens Energy.

The supervisory board appoints current Deputy CEO Roland Busch to become the company's new President and CEO, and will receive a new contract for five years effective Apr. 1.

The transition will be gradual, with Busch taking on more responsibilities until the official succession after Siemens' next ordinary shareholder meeting in February 2021.

Also, Linde (NYSE:LIN) executive Christian Bruch is named as the new CEO of the Gas and Power Operating Company and designated CEO of Siemens Energy.